Thailand Reports 24,635 New COVID-19 Cases, 81 Deaths, 25,753 Recoveries

Thailand on Monday (March 28) reported 24,635 new COVID-19 cases, 25,753 recoveries and 81 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,553,720 with 24,880 deaths.

The news comes as new information now points to Long COVID increasing the risk of diabetes, on top of earlier reported neurological issues. A researcher at the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC) explained the recent finding, which was reported in The Lancet Diabetes and Endocrinology journal.

The study was based on data from 8.5 million people, 181,000 had previously contracted COVID-19. The researchers found that former COVID patients had an increased risk of developing diabetes within a year after recovering. The risk is not limited to people who have had severe Covid symptoms.

BIOTEC virologist Anan Jongkaewwattana explained that the risk was unrelated to factors normally contributing to diabetes, such as obesity or high blood pressure. He noted that people who were otherwise healthy before contracting COVID-19 faced the same risk.

(Source : – Asean Now)

