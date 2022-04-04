Thailand Reports 24,892 New COVID-19 Cases, 97 Deaths, 27,254 Recoveries

Thailand on Monday (April 4) reported 24,892 new COVID-19 cases, 27,254 recoveries and 97 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,736,487 with 25,512 deaths.

The news comes as the Department of Disease Control has refuted a suggestion that it has been distorting the number of daily COVID-19 cases, identified using rapid antigen tests, to give an impression that there are fewer infections in the country.

Dr. Chakkarat Pittayawonganon, director of the Bureau of Epidemiology of the Department of Disease Control, said that the infection numbers reported by the department come from the central “dashboard”, which compiles the figures obtained from all hospitals and health offices nationwide.

(Source: – Asean Now)

