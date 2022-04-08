Thailand Reports 25,140 New COVID-19 Cases, 89 Deaths, 24,854 Recoveries

File photo. Credit Thai PBS

Thailand on Friday (8th April) reported 25,140 new COVID-19 cases, 24,854 recoveries and 89 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,833,048 with 25,877 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Ministry of Public Health has predicted that there will be a maximum average of 50,000 COVID-19 cases a day after the Songkran holidays next week, about 3,000 new cases of lung inflammation and 150 daily fatalities, if public cooperation in complying with safety measures remains at the present level.

The scenario, as painted by the Public Health Ministry, is that, by April 19th, the number of new infections will surge to 50,000 a day and, in early May, the number of lung inflammation cases will be around 3,000 a day, with about 900 cases requiring ventilators, and the death toll will be around 150 per day.

