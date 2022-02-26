Thailand Reports 25,615 New COVID-19 Cases, 40 Deaths, 14,641 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (February 26) reported 25,615 new COVID-19 cases, 14,641 recoveries and 40 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 25,449. Prisons: 166

▶︎ Recoveries: 14,641

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,844,897 with 22,849 deaths.

The news comes as Public Health Permanent Secretary Dr. Kiattibhoom Vongrachit has announced a new scheme to treat COVID-19 patients without the need for hospital admission.

If found to be infected, after taking a rapid antigen test, doctors will provide medications, such as Favipiravir, Fah Talai Jone Thai herbal medicine or others, depending on the symptoms exhibited, such as a fever, a cough or a runny nose. The scheme is expected to begin nationwide on March 1st.

(Source: – Asean Now)

