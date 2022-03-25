Thailand Reports 26,050 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths, 22,219 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (March 25) reported 26,050 new COVID-19 cases, 22,219 recoveries and 69 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 3,477,030 with 24,648 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Medical Services Department signed an agreement with Pfizer (Thailand) yesterday (Thursday) to procure 50,000 courses (2 million tablets) of the Paxlovid anti-viral medicine for the treatment of COVID-19.

The delivery of the drug is expected in mid-April.

Director-General of the department Dr. Somsak Akksilp said that the oral medication can reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death in severe COVID-19 cases by about 88%, if administered within five days of first symptoms being detected, according to clinical trials.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...