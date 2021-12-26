Thailand Reports 2,766 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths, 3,805 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Saturday (December 25) reported 2,766 new COVID-19 cases, 3,805 recoveries and 30 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,709. Prisons: 57

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,805

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,178,575

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,121,331

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,207,438 with 21,558 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) is in the process of obtaining information from Oxford University’s lab study, which shows that a three-dose course of AstraZeneca vaccine is effective against the rapidly spreading Omicron variant.

Dr. Opart Karnkawinpong, head of the DCD, said today (Friday) that Oxford University’s report will be studied by the immune enhancement committee, which comprises vaccine experts, to determine whether Thailand’s vaccination regimen should be adjusted to three AstraZeneca doses, instead of two, and a booster of Pfizer.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...