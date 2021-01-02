Thailand Reports 279 New COVID-19 Cases – 2 More Deaths

Thailand confirmed 279 new coronavirus cases on Friday, and two additional deaths.

Of the new cases, 273 were local transmissions and 6 were imported cases from people on repatriation flights and in state quarantine centers.

Samut Sakhon (89) and Chonburi (51) reported the most new cases.

Cases have now been reported in 53 Thai provinces.

There were 2 new deaths reported, while a further 33 people have been discharged from hospital.

2,827 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand to 7,163.

The number of new infections and total cases in Thailand since 14 Dec is as follows:

14 Dec: +28 (4,237)

15 Dec: +9 (4,246)

16 Dec: +15 (4,261)

17 Dec: +20 (4,281)

18 Dec: +16 (4,297)

19 Dec: +34 (4,331)

20 Dec: +576 (4,907)

21 Dec: +382 (5,289)

22 Dec: +427 (5,716)

23 Dec: +46 (5,762)

24 Dec: +67 (5,829)

25 Dec: +81 (5,910)

26 Dec: +110 (6,020)

27 Dec: +121 (6,141)

28 Dec: +144 (6,285)

29 Dec: +155 (6,440)

30 Dec: +250 (6,690)

31 Dec: +194 (6,884)

1 Jan: +279 (7,163)

(Source: – The Nation)

Like this: Like Loading...