Thailand Reports 2,804 New COVID-19, 18 Deaths

A woman from Klong Toey community receives coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Bangkok, Thailand, May 4, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

Health officials in Thailand on Sunday reported 2,804 new COVID-19 and 18 more fatalities.

409 of the new cases were linked to prisons.

Despite the occasional single day spike in cases (as seen on Saturday), Thailand’s cases have fallen significantly since its record of almost 10,000 new cases was reported less than one month ago.

Sunday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 195,909 with 1,449 deaths.

The news comes as Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha announced on Saturday that a number of businesses will be allowed to reopen from Monday (June 14).

“After careful consideration, the relaxation can go ahead as planned,” he said.

“The outbreak situation is now at a controllable level and residents of Bangkok, especially those in these businesses, have already received vaccinations.”

Businesses allowed to reopen include beauty clinics, massage shops for foot massage only, tattoo parlours and nail salons.

Public parks and museums in the capital will also be allowed to open.

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

