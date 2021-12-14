Thailand Reports 2,862 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths, 4,818 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (December 14) reported 2,862 new COVID-19 cases, 4,818 recoveries and 37 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,845. Prisons: 17

▶︎ Recoveries: 4,818

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,146,043

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,078,718

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,174,906 with 21,231 deaths.

The news comes as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has decided to speed up the mass provision of COVID-19 vaccine booster shots, to guard against the potentially serious symptoms of the Omicron variant.

CCSA Spokesman Dr. Taweesin Visanuyothin said today (Monday) that the variant has already spread to many countries and it has been reported that three doses of vaccine can help reduce the risk of hospitalisation and death.

In Thailand, he said that only 4.1 million people, or 5.5% of the population, have received three shots and 97 million doses of vaccines have been administered so far.

