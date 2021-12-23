Thailand Reports 2,940 New COVID-19 Cases, 30 Deaths, 2,798 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (December 23) reported 2,940 new COVID-19 cases, 2,798 recoveries and 30 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,887. Prisons: 53

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,798

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,173,138

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,114,760

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,202,001 with 21,501 deaths.

The news comes as The National Vaccine Institute has approved a fourth dose of COVID-19 vaccine to boost immunity among specific groups.

According to Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), the latest meeting Advisory Committee on Immunization Practice (ACIP) initially approved a fourth round of vaccinations for medical personnel and frontline staff, patients with chronic illnesses and low immunity, and people who have had their third dose for more than three months.

Dr. Opas said people who receive the first two doses of an inactivated virus vaccine, followed by the third dose of a viral vector type vaccine, are advised to get an mRNA jab for their fourth shot.

