Thailand Reports 3,011 New COVID-19 Cases, 10 Deaths, 3,315 Recoveries

Thailand on Saturday (January 1) reported 3,011 new COVID-19 cases, 3,315 recoveries and 10 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,954. Prisons: 57

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,315

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,197,583

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,144,383

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,226,446 with 21,708 deaths.

The news comes as the National Security Council Secretary-General, who also heads the Center for Covid-19 Situation Center’s “Small Panel” that runs daily operations and advises all restrictions and Covid-19 response measures, said earlier today that there will be NO national lockdown no matter how the Covid -19 situation will be after New Year.

