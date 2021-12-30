Thailand Reports 3,037 New COVID-19 Cases, 25 Deaths, 3,115 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Thursday (December 30) reported 3,037 new COVID-19 cases, 3,115 recoveries and 25 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 2,956. Prisons: 81

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,115

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,191,461

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,137,827

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,220,324 with 21,672 deaths.

The news comes as Confirmed Omicron cases in Thailand have increased to 739, including 488 cases among arrivals from abroad and 251 locally-acquired cases, according to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Medical Services Department.

He said that all the cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing tests.

(Source: – Asean Now)

