Thailand Reports 305 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

Thailand confirmed 305 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

Of the new cases, 193 were local transmissions,109 were among migrant workers and 3 were imported from people entering quarantine.

A further 103 people have been discharged from hospital. One more death was also reported

5,115 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 9,636, with 67 deaths.

It wasn’t immediately clear what happened to the 900 cases that were announced in Samut Sakhon province on Wednesday.

The number of new infections and total cases in Thailand since 14 Dec is as follows:

14 Dec: +28 (4,237)

15 Dec: +9 (4,246)

16 Dec: +15 (4,261)

17 Dec: +20 (4,281)

18 Dec: +16 (4,297)

19 Dec: +34 (4,331)

20 Dec: +576 (4,907)

21 Dec: +382 (5,289)

22 Dec: +427 (5,716)

23 Dec: +46 (5,762)

24 Dec: +67 (5,829)

25 Dec: +81 (5,910)

26 Dec: +110 (6,020)

27 Dec: +121 (6,141)

28 Dec: +144 (6,285)

29 Dec: +155 (6,440)

30 Dec: +250 (6,690)

31 Dec: +194 (6,884)

1 Jan: +279 (7,163)

2 Jan: +216 (7,379)

3 Jan: +315 (7,694)

4 Jan: +745 (8,439)

5 Jan: +527 (8,966)

6 Jan:+365 (9,331)

7 Jan:+305 (9,636)

