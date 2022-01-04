Thailand Reports 3,091 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths, 2,688 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Tuesday (January 4) reported 3,091 new COVID-19 cases, 2,88 recoveries and 12 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,089. Prisons: 2

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,688

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,206,713

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,152,895

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,235,576 with 21,750 deaths.

The news comes as medical researchers have indicated that while the Omicron coronavirus variant is unlikely to replace the Delta variant due to genetic differences, it is also expected to be less severe.

Dr Anan Jongkaewwattana, director of the Veterinary Health Innovation and Management Research Group unit of the National Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (BIOTEC), said Delta is like a sibling to the Alpha and Beta strains. However, this is not the case with the Omicron strain and so someone infected with the Delta variant can still contract the Omicron variant and carry both simultaneously.

He added that this year could see vaccines developed to safeguard against both variants through a single shot, similar to seasonal flu vaccines.

Dr Chakkarat Pittayawong-anont, director of the epidemiology division at the Department of Disease Control (DDC), meanwhile said he was confident that the Omicron variant would not cause as many critical illnesses as the Delta variant.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...