Thailand Reports 3,112 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths, 2,921 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Sunday (2 Jan) reported 3,112 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, 2,921 recoveries.

Sunday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,229,558 with 21,720 deaths.

On Saturday, the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said response teams have been set up to confront any outbreak that may occur going into the new year, while authorities remain adamant about not reimposing sweeping lockdowns.

Gen Supot Malaniyom, secretary-general of the National Security Council (NSC), said the government is concerned for the wellbeing of all groups of people, especially during this New Year period when there will be activities that present risks for spreading COVID-19.

Gen Supot, who is also head of operations at the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), said everyone will be able to pull through the crisis if they observe measures issued by the Ministry of Public Health.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...