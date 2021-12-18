Thailand Reports 3,132 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths, 3,278 Recoveries

File photo REUTERS

Thailand on Saturday (December 18th) reported 3, 132 new COVID-19 cases, 3,278 recoveries and 28 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,039. Prisons: 93

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,278

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,159,766

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,096,543

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,188,629 with 21,355 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Disease Control Department (DCD) has unveiled its vaccination regimen for the month of January for unvaccinated over 18s and those who have appointments for second doses and those who want booster shots.

People over 18, who have not yet been vaccinated, will be receive the AstraZeneca vaccine for the first and second doses, AstraZeneca and Pfizer or Sinovac and AstraZeneca for the first and second doses.

(Source: – Asean Now)

