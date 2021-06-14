Thailand Reports 3,355 New COVID-19 Cases, 17 New Deaths



People wait to receive the first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as Thailand start a mass inoculation at a gymnasium inside the Siam paragon Shopping center, Bangkok, Thailand June 7, 2021. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Monday (June 14) reported 3,355 new COVID-19 cases and 17 additional deaths.

● 2,571 new infections

● 784 prison / prison infections

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 199,264 with 1,466 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 170,401)

The news comes as Rural Doctors Society is demanding that the government, and the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), tell the truth about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and whether there are enough to meet current vaccination appointments.

(Source: – Thai Visa)

