Thailand Reports 365 New COVID-19 Cases, One More Death

REUTERS FILE PHOTO for reference only

Thailand confirmed 365 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday.

Of the new cases, 250 were local transmissions, 99 were among migrant workers and 16 were imported from people entering quarantine.

One more person has died from the virus, health officials said.

A further 21 people have been discharged from hospital.

4,913 people remain in hospital or held in a migrant worker quarantine centre.

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 9,331, with 66 deaths.

The number of new infections and total cases in Thailand since 14 Dec is as follows:

14 Dec: +28 (4,237)

15 Dec: +9 (4,246)

16 Dec: +15 (4,261)

17 Dec: +20 (4,281)

18 Dec: +16 (4,297)

19 Dec: +34 (4,331)

20 Dec: +576 (4,907)

21 Dec: +382 (5,289)

22 Dec: +427 (5,716)

23 Dec: +46 (5,762)

24 Dec: +67 (5,829)

25 Dec: +81 (5,910)

26 Dec: +110 (6,020)

27 Dec: +121 (6,141)

28 Dec: +144 (6,285)

29 Dec: +155 (6,440)

30 Dec: +250 (6,690)

31 Dec: +194 (6,884)

1 Jan: +279 (7,163)

2 Jan: +216 (7,379)

3 Jan: +315 (7,694)

4 Jan: +745 (8,439)

5 Jan: +527 (8,966)

6 Jan:+365 (9,331)

(Source: – Thai Visa News)

Like this: Like Loading...