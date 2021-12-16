Thailand Reports 3,684 New COVID-19 Cases, 26 Deaths, 4,531 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (December 16) reported 3,684 new COVID-19 cases, 4,531 recoveries and 26 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,540. Prisons: 144

▶︎ Recoveries: 4,531

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,153,097

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,087,806

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,181,960 with 21,286 deaths.

The news comes as One more Omicron variant case has been confirmed in Thailand, bringing total confirmed cases to date to nine, plus five potential cases still awaiting confirmation by means of whole genome sequencing (WGS) tests, according to Director-General of the Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak.

As all the cases involve foreign arrivals which is normal for countries first experiencing the Omicron variant, he predicted that the first locally acquired case will inevitably emerge.

(Source: – Asean Now)

