Thailand Reports 3,995 New COVID-19 Cases, 42 More Deaths

Reuters file photo

Thailand on Sunday reported 3,995 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 42 more deaths from the coronavirus epidemic.

45 of the cases were from prisons.

Official data shows that more than 85 percent of infections have been recorded since early April when the third wave of COVID-19 started, according to the Center for the COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

Thailand has now reported a daily case tally above 3,000 for 11 consecutive days.

Bangkok still tops the list of regions with the highest number of new cases reported. The CCSA says most of the new cases are linked to clusters found at construction sites and migrant workers camps.

On Friday, the government announced a one-month lockdown for construction worker camps in Bangkok and surrounding provinces as well as four southern provinces starting from Monday.

Late on Saturday, new restrictions were announced for Bangkok, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon and Nakhon Pathom.

The restrictions, which start on Monday and have already been posted in the Royal Gazette, will see dining in restaurants and gatherings of more than 20 people prohibited. Malls are also required to close at 9pm.

As of Saturday, Thailand has administered 8.98 million vaccine doses, with 2.55 million people now fully vaccinated.

(Source: – Thai Visa)

