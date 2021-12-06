Thailand Reports 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths, 6,450 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Thailand on Monday (December 6) reported 4,000 new COVID-19 cases, 6,450 recoveries and 22 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 3,973. Prisons: 27

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,450

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,116,378

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,027,839

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,145,241 with 20,966 deaths.

The news comes as Germany has removed Thailand from its list of COVID-19 high-risk countries, effective from yesterday (Sunday), under which people arriving from Thailand can enter Germany without the need for quarantine, if they are fully inoculated with either BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca or Johnson&Johnson vaccines, according to the webpage of the Royal Thai Embassy in Berlin.

Despite the exemption from mandatory quarantine, the embassy said that Thai travellers to Germany must still carry a negative COVID-19 RT-PCR test result, produced within the 72 hours prior to arrival, or 48 hours in the case of a negative antigen test result.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...