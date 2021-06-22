Thailand Reports 4,059 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 More Deaths

File photo//REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa
Thailand on Tuesday (June 22) reported 4,059 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.
● 3,984 new infections
● 75 prison / prison infections
Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 225,365 with 1,663 deaths.
(Total infections since April 1: 196,502)
The news comes as French nationals in Thailand who are aged over 55 will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge via the French Embassy in Bangkok.
