Thailand Reports 4,059 New COVID-19 Cases, 35 More Deaths

File photo//REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Thailand on Tuesday (June 22) reported 4,059 new COVID-19 cases and 35 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 3,984 new infections

● 75 prison / prison infections

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 225,365 with 1,663 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 196,502)

The news comes as French nationals in Thailand who are aged over 55 will be able to receive a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge via the French Embassy in Bangkok.

(Source: – Thai Visa)

