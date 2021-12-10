Thailand Reports 4,193 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths, 7,863 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Friday (December 10) reported 4,193 new COVID-19 cases, 7,863 recoveries and 28 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 4,172. Prisons: 21

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,863

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,131,917

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 2,055,525

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,160,780 with 21,112 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand has detected a potential Omicron case in a Thai man arriving from the Democratic Republic of Congo, with a test underway to confirm whether he is the fourth COVID-19 Omicron variant infection in the country, as the first three detections have now been confirmed, said Director-General of the Medical Sciences Department Dr. Supakit Sirilak, yesterday (Thursday).

The three other confirmed cases include an American businessman arriving from Spain via Dubai and two Thai women returning from Lagos, the capital of Nigeria, via Qatar.

