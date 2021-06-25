Thailand Reports 44 COVID-19 Deaths, 3,644 New Cases

File photo//REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Thailand on Friday (June 25) reported 3,644 new COVID-19 cases and 44 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

● 3,482 new infections

● 162 prison / prison infections

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 236,291 with 1,819 deaths.

(Total infections since April 1: 207,428)

The news comes as Thailand’s food and drug administration on Thursday announced it had approved the Pfizer/BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. Thailand has ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine and expects to receive it by the end of the year.

(Source: – Thai Visa)

