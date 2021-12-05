Thailand Reports 4,704 New Covid-19 Cases, 6,149 Recoveries And 27 New Deaths

A healthcare worker takes a nasal swab sample from a person for a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test, at a temple near Klong Toey slum community in Bangkok, Thailand, May 3, 2021. REUTERS/Juarawee Kittisilpa

Thailand on Sunday reported 4,704 new Covid-19 cases, 6,149 recoveries and 27 new deaths.

Sunday’s stats brings the total number of cases in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 2,141,241 and 2,112,378 since April 1, the start of the so-called third wave.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths from COVID-19 now stands at 20,944 since the start of the pandemic and 20,850 since April 1.

On Friday, Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered all relevant agencies to step up precautions agains the spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19.

On Saturday, the Interior Ministry ordered all provincial governors to intensify efforts to curb illegal entry into Thailand as well as the movement of illegal migrant workers.

Governors of provinces that share their border with a neighboring country have been told to work with military units in their area to increase round-the-clock border patrols. The Provincial Police, the Immigration Bureau, administrative officials, health personnel and customs officials will also be involved in setting up 24-hour checkpoints to screen inbound persons and cargo.

At the time of posting, Thailand is yet to record a case of the Omicron variant.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...