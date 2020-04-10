Thailand Reports 50 New Covid-19 Cases

Thailand’s total number of Covid-19 patients rose to 2,473 with 50 new cases confirmed over a 24-hour period, and one more death, Dr Taweesin Visanuyothin, spokesman of the government’s Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration, said on Friday (April 10).

The cases can be divided into three groups.

The first group of 27 had close contact with others previously confirmed as infected (mostly in Bangkok, 11)

The second group comprised 15 people of whom three Thais had just returned from overseas (two from UK and one from the US), five were working in crowded areas or close to foreigners, three went to crowded areas, and four are medical staff.

The third group of eight are being investigated on the source of the infection (4 in Phuket).

Meanwhile, 73 people have fully recovered and returned home.

A 43-year-old female merchant, who suffered from systemic lupus erythematosus, died after being admitted to hospital with fever and difficulty in breathing.

As of April 10, the total number of confirmed cases in the country stood at 2,473 — 1,427 are under treatment, 1013 have recovered and been discharged, and there have been 33 deaths.

Globally, there are more than 1.6 million confirmed cases and around 95,000 deaths.

(Source: – The Nation)

