Thailand Reports 5,126 New COVID-19 Cases, 53 Deaths And 7,748 Recoveries

Thailand on Tuesday (November 23) reported 5,126 new COVID-19 cases, 7,748 recoveries and 53 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,022. Prisons: 104

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,748

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,047,272

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,945,127

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,076,135 with 20,489 deaths.

The news comes as The training centre for police cadets, at the Seventh Regional Bureau of the Thai police in Pak Tho district of the central province of Ratchaburi, has been locked down after about 180 cadets were found to be infected with COVID-19.

According to police, an investigation is underway to find out how the cadets were infected, despite none of them having been allowed to leave the centre for the past five months. Only cooks, maids went out to buy food ingredients.

Health officials have already separated those considered as high and low risk from each other.

