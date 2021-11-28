Thailand Reports 5,854 New COVID-19 Cases, 6,354 Recoveries, 30 Deaths

Thailand on Sunday (Nov 28) reported 5,854 new COVID-19 cases, 6,354 recoveries and 30 deaths.

Sunday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 2,106,813 and 2,077,950 since April 1, the start of the so-called third wave.

Thailand’s death toll stands at 20,707 since the start of the pandemic.

On Saturday, Thailand announced it was temporarily banning travellers from several African countries following the discovery of the Omnicorn COVID-19 variant.

Starting from Dec 1, travel from eight countries -Botswana, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, South Africa, Namibia and Zimbabwe will be banned, Disease Control Department chief Dr Opas Karnkawinpong announced.

(Source: – Asean Now)

