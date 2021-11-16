Thailand Reports 5,947 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths And 7,943 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (November 16) reported 5,947 new COVID-19 cases, 7,943 recoveries and 62 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,894. Prisons: 53

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,943

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,001,837

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,891,026

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,030,700 with 20,143 deaths.

The news comes as the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) resolved to ease more restrictions on restaurants serving alcoholic beverages under the “Thai Stop Covid Plus” certification campaign, in addition to the previous certification of the SHA (Safety and Health Administration) granted by the Ministry of Tourism and Sports.

Starting from this Tuesday, restaurants with the newly approved “Thai Stop Covid Plus” certificate, authorized by the Department of Health, will be allowed to serve alcoholic beverages until 9 pm.

The BMA lifted a ban on alcohol consumption in restaurants on November 1, allowing SHA-certified restaurants to resume dine-in services with the sales of alcoholic drinks permitted until 9 pm.

(Source: – Asean Now)

