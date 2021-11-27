Thailand Reports 6,073 New COVID-19 Cases, 32 Deaths, 6,538 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Saturday (November 27) reported 6,073 new COVID-19 cases, 6,538 recoveries and 32 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 5,904. Prisons: 169

▶︎ Recoveries: 6,538

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,072,096

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,973,076

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,100,959 with 20,677 deaths.

The news comes as an advisor to Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Professor Dr. Udom Kachinthorn, said today (Friday) that the COVID-19 situation in Thailand has not yet improved, with daily infections fluctuating between 5,000 and 7,000 for the past few weeks and infections may surge following the easing of lockdown restrictions.

He believes that new infections will not, however, increase substantially, as has been the case in the past, but stressed the need for vaccinations and compliance with basic safety measures, such as wearing face masks at all times while outdoors and maintaining social distancing.

