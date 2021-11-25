Thailand Reports 6,335 New COVID-19 Cases, 37 Deaths, 7,218 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (November 25) reported 6,335 new COVID-19 cases, 7,218 recoveries and 37 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,305. Prisons: 30

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,218

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,059,464

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,959,663

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,088,327 with 20,581 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is urging unvaccinated people, who are waiting for Pfizer or Moderna vaccines booked with private hospitals, to cancel their bookings and get free jabs of Pfizer vaccine at state vaccination facilities.

The minister stressed the urgent need to speed up vaccinations, to reach the target of 100 million doses administered by the end of this month.

He made clear, however, that the Public Health Ministry will not negotiate refunds with the Private Hospital Association.

