Thailand Reports 6,901 New COVID-19 Cases, 55 Deaths, 7,556 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (November 18) reported 6,901 new COVID-19 cases, 7,556 recoveries and 55 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,757. Prisons: 144

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,556

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,015,262

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,905,773

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,044,125 with 20,254 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Prime Minister announced the government has set a target to procure 65 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for next year, including newer versions of the jabs, while more than 70% of the population in 11 provinces have so far received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the government has already signed contracts with vaccine suppliers to procure 65 million doses for 2022. He said the government is closely monitoring the development of newer vaccine versions, including those for nasal application, to appropriately plan the country’s inoculation strategy next year.

(Source: – Asean Now)

Like this: Like Loading...