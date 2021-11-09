Thailand Reports 6,904 New COVID-19 Cases, 61 Deaths And 8,024 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (November 9) reported 6,904 new COVID-19 cases, 8,024 recoveries and 61 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,953,632

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,838,061

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,982,495 with 19,764 deaths.

The news comes as Thai authorities have been asked to increase field checks on factories and businesses, to make sure that they hire properly registered and fully vaccinated migrant workers from neighbouring countries, to prevent a new outbreak of COVID-19, similar to that in Samut Sakhon last December.

According to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), 3,833 illegal immigrants from Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia, and Malaysia – most of whom from Myanmar and Cambodia – were arrested by Thai authorities between November 1st and 7th. On November 2nd alone, 1,194 were arrested. No figures are available on the number of those who managed to evade arrest.

(Source: – Asean Now)

