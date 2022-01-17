Thailand Reports 6,929 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths, 5,255 Recoveries

Thai PBS file photo

Thailand on Monday (January 17) reported 6,929 new COVID-19 cases, 5,255 recoveries and 13 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,720. Prisons: 209

▶︎ Recoveries: 5,225

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,331,414 with 21,938 deaths.

The news comes as the health office in the southern province of Songkhla has reported its first fatality from Omicron variant today (Sunday). The patient died at the Hat Yai Hospital on Wednesday.

The patient was a bed-ridden 86 year old woman who suffered from Alzheimer’s disease. She had received two doses of the Pfizer vaccine at Na Mom Hospital and was thought to have contracted COVID-19 from her grandson, who had returned from Phuket.

