Thailand Reports 7,006 New COVID-19 Cases, 7,591 Recoveries And 29 Deaths

File photo: Reuters

Thailand on Sunday (Nov 21) reported 7,006 new COVID-19 cases, 7,591 recoveries and 29 deaths.

Sunday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 cases in Thailand since the start of the pandemic to 2,064,581 and 2,035,718 since April 1, the start of the so-called third wave.

Thailand’s death toll stands at 20,387 since the start of the pandemic and 20,293 since April 1.

Due to the continuing decline of COVID-19 cases in Thailand in recent months, officials on Friday said they will consider a proposal to reopen bars, pubs and other nighttime venues earlier than planned.

Previously, Thailand’s CCSA had said it would be January 16 before bars and clubs would be able to open.

However, on Friday the secretary general of the National Security Council Supot Malaniyom said that a proposal will be considered next week that could see bars given the green light to open earlier than scheduled – although an actual date for reopening has not yet been announced.

Meanwhile, the declining number of new cases has coincided with Thailand’s vaccination rollout which after getting off to a slow start, has been rapid in recent months.

On Friday the Health Ministry revealed that 65% of people in Thailand had now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 53% have received two doses.

(Source: – Asean Now)

