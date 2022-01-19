Thailand Reports 7,122 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 Deaths, 7,460 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Wednesday (January 19) reported 7,122 new COVID-19 cases, 7,460 recoveries and 12 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,950. Prisons: 172

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,460

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,344,811 with 21,968 deaths.

The news comes as the Thai Tourism and Sports Minister is planning to propose to the CCSA (Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration) the return of the “Test&Go” tourism program as early as this February to attract a year goal of about eight million international arrivals while expecting substantial tourism income.

Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn told the Associated Press today, January 18th, that the Ministry would mention the reimplementation of the previously-canceled tourism plan, possibly in this February, at the general meeting of Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), chaired by the Prime Ministry, in order to revive the tourism and the domestic economy.

(Source: – Asean Now)

