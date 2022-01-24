Thailand Reports 7,139 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths, 8,100 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (January 24) reported 7,139 new COVID-19 cases, 8,100 recoveries and 13 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 6,944. Prisons: 195

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,100

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,384,639 with 22,045 deaths.

The news comes as the Omicron variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 is now being detected in all provinces of Thailand, with health authorities expecting almost every new coronavirus infection to stem from the new strain by the end of this month.

Dr Supakit Sirilak, director-general of the Department of Medical Sciences, said 86.8% of 3,711 samples analyzed from January 11 to 17 are of the Omicron variant, while only 13.2% are the Delta variant.

If specimens are limited to the 1,437 samples collected from international travelers during the period, 96.9% were Omicron and just 3.1% were Delta. Of the 2,274 samples collected from domestic transmission cases, Omicron made up 80.4% of samples while Delta was 19.6%.

(Source: – Asean Now)

