Thailand Reports 7,305 New COVID-19 Cases, 51 Deaths And 7,900 Recoveries

Thailand on Friday (November 12) reported 7,305 new COVID-19 cases, 7,900 recoveries and 51 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,975,411

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,861,110

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,004,274 with 19,9934 deaths.

The news comes as cCases of false-positive results from sub-standard COVID-19 antigen test kits have recently made the news, with affected people later tested negative from confirmatory RT-PCR tests. Thailand’s Prime Minister has urged the Ministry of Public Health to regulate the quality of test kits available in the market to ensure accurate results and the safety of users.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has encouraged the general public to select only COVID-19 antigen test kits (ATK) authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The Prime Minister ordered Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul to regulate the quality of test kits available in the market, and prosecute those selling unauthorized kits.

(Source: – Asean Now)

