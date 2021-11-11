Thailand Reports 7,496 New COVID-19 Cases, 57 Deaths And 7,452 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (November 11) reported 7,496 new COVID-19 cases, 7,452 recoveries and 57 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,968,106

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,853,210

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,996,969 with 19,883 deaths.

The news comes as General Supot Malaniyom, Secretary-General of the National Security Council (NSC), gave an interview to the Associated Press yesterday afternoon, November 10th, regarding the general situations, plans, and concerns of the Covid-19 situation during the country’s reopening.

The General is also prominent with the “small” Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration, or CCSA, proposal committee that specifically proposes and deals with restrictions and measures in the country. These proposals are then sent to the “full” CCSA committee chaired by Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan O’Cha.

Supot said that the overall situation is going well. There may be some minor problems since the reopening but related agencies have managed to solve them already.

