Thailand Reports 7,526 New COVID-19 Cases

Thailand on Friday (January 7) reported 7,526 new COVID-19 cases, 2,895 recoveries and 19 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,487. Prisons: 39

▶︎ Recoveries: 2,895

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,223,913

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,160,971

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,252,776 with 21,799 deaths.

The news comes as the first 1.3 million, of the 3.7 million doses of the Moderna mRNA vaccine set to be delivered in January, arrived in Thailand today (Thursday), with the balance to be delivered by the end of the month.

Ordered by the Private Hospital Association through the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO), the rest of the order will arrive in two lots, 870,000 million doses this Saturday and 1.53 million doses on January 17th.

A total of 5.6 million doses have been ordered, with almost 1.9 million having been delivered to date. The first lot arrived on November 1st.

(Source: – Asean Now)

