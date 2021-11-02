Thailand Reports 7,574 New COVID-19 Cases, 8,279 Recoveries And 78 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (November 2) reported 7,574 new COVID-19 cases, 8,279 recoveries and 78 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,898,900

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,782,555

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,927,73 with 19,338 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has added six more provinces to its “watch list”, in addition to the southern border provinces of Yala, Pattana, Narathiwat and Songkhla, due to concerns over a rising trend in new COVID-19 infections.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan said Monday that Nakhon Si Thammarat in the South, Chiang Mai in the North, Khon Kaen in the Northeast, the western province of Tak and two eastern provinces of Rayong and Chanthaburi are now on the list.

