Thailand Reports 7,587 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths, 7,801 Recoveries

Thailand on Wednesday (January 26) reported 7,587 new COVID-19 cases, 7,801 recoveries and 19 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,431. Prisons: 156

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,801

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,398,944 with 22,076 deaths.

The news comes as the Department of Medical Sciences and a network of laboratories in Thailand have detected nine cases of the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron since the beginning of this month, by means of whole genome sequencing, according to Dr. Supakit Sirilak, the department’s director-general.

He said today (Tuesday) that Thailand’s first BA.2 sub-variant case was found on January 2nd and it was reported to GISAID, a global science initiative and primary source which provides open access to genomic data of influenza viruses and COVID-19.

