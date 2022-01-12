Thailand Reports 7,681 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths, 3,350 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Wednesday (January 12) reported 7,681 new COVID-19 cases, 3,350 recoveries and 22 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,669. Prisons: 12

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,350

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,292,290 with 21,872 deaths.

The news comes as the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) will sell 3.5 million antigen test kits at their cost price of 35 baht per kit.

GPO managing director Witoon Danwiboon said the organization signed a contract to buy the 3.5 million ATKs from a supplier and the products would be delivered by 1 million kits a week.

(Source: Asean Now)

