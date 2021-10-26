Thailand Reports 7,706 New COVID-19 Cases, 66 Deaths, 9,532 Recoveries

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Tuesday (October 26) reported 7,706 new COVID-19 cases, 9,532 recoveries and 6 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,838,000

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,722,422

Tuesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,866,863 with 18,865 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand has recorded its first case of the Delta Plus variant of COVID-19, but there is no cause for concern over its severity, drug or vaccine resistance as the disease being closely monitored, according to Dr. Chawetsan Namwat, director of the Division of Disease Control and Emergency Health Hazards at Disease Control Department (DCD), yesterday (Monday).

He did not elaborate about the case, but said that the Department of Medical Science will hold a press conference on Tuesday to provide more details.

