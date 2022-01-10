Thailand Reports 7,926 New COVID-19 Cases, 13 Deaths, 3,612 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Monday (January 10) reported 7,926 new COVID-19 cases, 3,612 recoveries and 13 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,731. Prisons: 195

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,612

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 2,248,613

▶︎ Total recoveries since April 1: 2,170,053

Monday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,277,476 with 21,838 deaths.

The news comes as The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) did not go as far as public health officials had demanded by banning alcohol sales nationwide. Nonetheless, it is believed that a further tightening of regulations has begun.

Business leaders are warning the government the country cannot deal with further lockdowns with confidence among foreign tourists already damaged by the suspension of incoming tourism with 87% of potential travellers rejecting the complicated Sandbox schemes.

