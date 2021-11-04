Thailand Reports 7,982 New COVID-19 Cases, 68 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Thursday (November 4) reported 7,982 new COVID-19 cases, 8,029 recoveries and 68 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,914,561

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,799,066

Thursday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,943,424 with 19,462 deaths.

The news comes as only six Covid-19 infections out of 4,510 tourists, a low 0.13 percent, were found in the past three days since the launch of the country reopening, Thailand’s Public Health Ministry reported November 3rd.

Dr. Sumanee Watcharasin, Director of Risk Communication and Health Behavior Development Bureau of the Ministry of Public Health, revealed to the Associated Press that a total of 4,510 people have entered the country on international flights since November 1st.

TPN media notes that different Thai officials have given different numbers in terms of arrivals of international foreign tourists, as well as different departments, over the past few days but this appears to be the most realistic estimate so far.

