Thailand Reports 8,158 New COVID-19 Cases, 15 Deaths, 3,942 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (January 14) reported 8,158 new COVID-19 cases, 3,942 recoveries and 15 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 7,916. Prisons: 242

▶︎ Recoveries: 3,942

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,308,615 with 21,898 deaths.

The news comes as the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) has expressed its concern over rising infections among Thai medical personnel and has urged them to receive a fourth dose of vaccine to boost protection.

CCSA Assistant Spokesperson Dr. Sumanee Wacharasint said that, in recent days, about 30 medics have been infected with COVID-19 each day adding, however, that while the numbers are low, the implications are of greater concern, because there will be a reducing number of medical personnel to take care of patients.

(Source: – Asean Now)

