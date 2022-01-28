Thailand Reports 8,450 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Deaths, 7,484 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Friday (January 28) reported 8,450 new COVID-19 cases, 7,484 recoveries and 28 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 8,239. Prisons: 211

▶︎ Recoveries: 7,484

Friday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,415,472 with 22,126 deaths.

The news comes as Thailand’s National Communicable Disease Committee has agreed on the conditions which must be met for COVID-19 to be categorised as endemic disease in Thailand, said Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said Thursday.

To meet the criteria, new COVID-19 infections must not exceed 10,000 a day, the mortality rate must be less than 0.1% of the infection rate, the hospitalisation must less than 10% of the infection rate and more than 80% those at high risk of developing serious symptoms must have received at least two doses of vaccine and the general population must have developed sufficient immunity.

(Source: – Asean Now)

