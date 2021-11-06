Thailand Reports 8,467 New COVID-19 Cases, 69 Deaths

File photo: REUTERS

Thailand on Saturday (November 6) reported 8,467 new COVID-19 cases, 8,288 recoveries and 69 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Total infections since April 1: 1,931,176

▶︎ Total recoveries since since April 1: 1,815,592

Saturday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 1,960,039 with 19,611 deaths.

The news comes as the Central Vaccination Center (CVC) at Bang Sue Grand Station in Bangkok yesterday started rolling out the mixed AstraZeneca-Pfizer vaccine regimen for unvaccinated people, giving AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine as the first dose and Pfizer’s as the second dose. The two vaccines are administered 28 days apart.

CVC Director Dr. Mingkwan Wichaidit said this new vaccine regimen is available only for those who have not received any COVID-19 jabs before, while those receiving AstraZeneca as their first jab here in October will be offered the same vaccine (AstraZeneca) as their second dose because the recommended interval between two AstraZeneca jabs is longer than the one adopted for this mixed vaccine regimen.

The CVC has received a new supply of 400,000 AstraZeneca doses to be given as the first jabs in the current offering. Appointments have already been made for some 200,000 doses.

(Source: – Asean Now)

