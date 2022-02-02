Thailand Reports 8,587 New COVID-19 Cases, 22 Deaths, 8,485 Recoveries

File photo

Thailand on Wednesday (February 2) reported 8,587 new COVID-19 cases, 8,485 recoveries and 22 additional deaths over the past 24 hours.

▶︎ Infections outside prisons: 8,456. Prisons: 131

▶︎ Recoveries: 8,485

Wednesday’s cases bring the total number of COVID-19 infections in Thailand to 2,456,551 with 22,207 deaths.

The news comes as the Ministry of Public Health has announced that the use of Sinovac’s COVID-19 vaccine on minors above aged 3 and over has been approved by a Public Health Ministry sub-committee on immunity promotion.

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), revealed that the subcommittee agreed to allow minors aged 3 to 17 to get Sinovac jab after reviewing studies indicating that the vaccine is efficient and safe for children and adolescents.

While approval has already been made by the subcommittee, the director-general said the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must still certify that the vaccine is safe for the specified age range. The vaccine can immediately be provided to children and youths once approved by the FDA.

(Source: Asean Now)

